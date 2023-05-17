Alleged stalker arrested outside Prince Harry and Meghan’s US mansion

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with Doria Ragland, the Duchess's mother, at a gala in New York on Tuesday night - Kevin Mazur/Getty Images North America

An alleged stalker was arrested outside the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's mansion in the US in the early hours of Monday morning, according to TMZ.

Kevin Garcia Valdovinos, 29, was arrested over stalking charges when the couple’s security team spotted the man near their home in Montecito, California, around 2am on Monday, the celebrity gossip website reported.

It is unclear whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their two children, Prince Archie, 4, or Princess Lilibet, 1, were at home at the time of the incident.

The couple attended a gala in New York City on Tuesday evening with the Duchess' mother, Doria Ragland.

The Duchess was accepting the 2023 Women of Vision Award for her advocacy work for women at the Ms. Foundation awards, her first public appearance with the Duke since skipping the King's Coronation.

A representative for Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office told TMZ they received a call around 2am on Monday from Harry and Meghan's security team.

Citizen’s arrest

The security staff performed a citizen's arrest on Valdovinos at the entrance to the property. Officers then arrived and took him into custody. He was booked for misdemeanour stalking and later released on $2,500 bail.

According to TMZ, the suspect's interaction with the security team "triggered" the arrest. It is unclear what the suspect said or did. The suspect did not make it onto the property.

It is not the first time the Duke and Duchess have been targeted by a potential intruder since stepping back from their roles as working royals and relocating to California.

In 2020, a man was apprehended for trespassing on their property on Christmas Eve after apparently driving from Ohio to California. He was let off with a warning but returned again on Boxing Day and was arrested for trespassing.

Their neighbours in the wealthy enclave of Montecito include Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres.

The Telegraph has contacted the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office for comment.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.