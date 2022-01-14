Alleged stalker of Joplin woman to stand trial on 3 felony counts

Jan. 14—A 45-year-old man accused of posting videos on Facebook threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend and breaking into her home in Joplin has been ordered to stand trial on three felony counts.

Associate Judge Joe Hensley decided at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court that there was probable cause for Michael A. Perry to stand trial on charges of attempted first-degree domestic assault, first-degree stalking and second-degree burglary.

Police Detective Laken Rawlins testified at the hearing that she investigated an harassment complaint filed last May by Trina Plantz, 42, of Joplin, concerning her ex-boyfriend, who had posted videos on Facebook in which he claimed to be driving to Joplin from Oklahoma City with the intent to kill everyone at Plantz's residence on Valley Street. Rawlins said he also claimed in one of the videos to have hired someone to kill Plantz.

Perry was arrested May 9 by officers responding to Plantz's reporting of the videos and who purportedly found him inside her home, which she had left out of concern for her safety.

Jacob Way, one of the officers involved in the arrest, testified that the defendant had gained access to his ex-girlfriend's residence by climbing a ladder to enter a window. Way said Perry claimed that it was his residence as well as hers, but Plantz had told police that the couple broke up a month or two earlier and that he had been living in Oklahoma City since then.

Plantz had sought a protection order against him, but it had yet to be served when police allegedly caught him inside her home. Sheriff's deputies arrived to serve the order an hour or two after he was detained, Way said.

The judge set Perry's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for March 14.