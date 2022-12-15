Alleged stolen car collides with Boston Police officer, vehicles during escape from traffic stop

An unsuccessful traffic stop on Mass Ave Wednesday night ended with the operator of an alleged stolen vehicle colliding with a police officer, two police cruisers and an Eversource van.

According to the Boston Police Department, responding officers attempted to stop the car by boxing it in with police cruisers. When the officers attempted to approach the driver, a white male around 25-40 years old, refused to cooperate. The driver threw the vehicle in reverse, striking an officer with the passenger side door of the car.

The vehicle then made contact with two Boston Police cruisers and collided with the side of an Eversource work van as it drove away.

No one sustained injuries during the incident.

The vehicle was found without the driver in the area of Northhampton and Fellows Street at 1:38 a.m. Thursday morning.

Police have not made any arrests.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW