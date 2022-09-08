Alleged strangulation attempts lead to arrest

Sep. 8—MAPLE CITY — A 21-year-old Traverse City woman was allegedly assaulted by her boyfriend, a 25-year-old Traverse City man, early Wednesday morning, the Leelanau County Sheriff's Office reported.

The Leelananu County Dispatch office said the first call received was a 911 hangup at approximately 1 a.m. from Cleveland Township.

After the dispatchers made several unsuccessful attempts to call back, they sent sheriff's deputies to Bohemian Road. A woman there told police she had been assaulted multiple times by her boyfriend.

According to the account given to police, the man attempted to strangle her, then dragged her across the gravel driveway by her hair before slamming her head against the window of a nearby car.

Their report indicated that another person who had been standing by was assaulted by the same man, but that witness declined to press charges.

The man had fled the scene before officers arrived. The woman was transported to Munson Medical Center to be treated for her injuries, and was later released.

Sheriff's deputies identified the woman's boyfriend as a suspect in this case, and found him hours later. He had sustained injuries from running away, they said.

He also was brought to Munson Medical Center for treatment, then taken to the Leelanau County Jail.

The sheriff's office was assisted at the scene by Glen Lake Fire and Rescue, Cedar Area Fire and Rescue and the National Park Service.