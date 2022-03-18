Alleged suspect in Sam’s seafood theft arrested

Police have arrest a woman suspected of being involved in the theft of thousands of dollars worth of seafood from Sam’s Club warehouse store.

Police have arrest a woman suspected of being involved in the theft of thousands of dollars worth of seafood from Sam’s Club warehouse store.

According to allegations made in the arrest report:

In early October 2021, the manager of Sam’s Club Wholesale called Wichita Falls Police to report two thefts from their store on Kell Boulevard.

The manager told the police two unknown suspects had come into the store on two separate occasions, grabbed several bags of frozen seafood and left the store without paying. The manager told police the total cost of the two shoplifting incidents was nearly $4,200.

Investigators were flooded with numerous anonymous tips after photos and video of the theft were posted on the Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers Facebook page identifying the suspect as Brianna Andino and her 10-year-old niece, both from Lawton.

While combing through the Crime Stoppers tips, Andino called the detective, identified herself as the person responsible for the theft and asked about turning herself in. She confirmed it was her and her niece that had stolen the seafood items. She admitted full responsibility and said her niece had nothing to do with it.

She said she stole the seafood and sold it in Lawton for money.

The niece told police she lived with her aunt and said she accompanied her to several stores in Wichita Falls where Andino didn’t pay for anything.

The surveillance video showed Andino, and her niece, enter the store while Andino pushed a covered baby stroller. Both exited the store with the stroller filled with stolen merchandise.

A store employee followed while videotaping. The video showed Andino attempting to lift the heavy stroller full of merchandise into a vehicle she had borrowed. The video also showed Andino yelling at her niece to help load the stroller into the vehicle before fleeing the scene.

Related story: Cops seeking suspect in $4,000+ seafood theft

Warrants were issued, and Andino was arrested on Wednesday. She is charged with exploitation of a child and two counts of theft. Her bond was set at$16,500 by a judge.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Alleged suspect in Sam’s seafood theft arrested