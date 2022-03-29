UPDATE: Alleged suspect in shooting arrested, victim in critical condition

Mar. 28—A Stillwater man was arrested and is being investigated by the Payne County Sheriff's Office in connection to a shooting early Sunday morning that critically injured another man.

Kevin Lee Stanley, who was charged in 2021 with two felonies, including having a firearm after a felony conviction, is currently sitting in the Payne County Jail pending official charges, PCSO Public Information Officer Rockford Brown said.

The victim, whose name hasn't been released, was shot multiple times and is in critical condition. Circumstances surrounding the shooting haven't been released as it remains under investigation, but it wasn't accidental, according to Brown said.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the crime scene, and the PCSO is investigating the case.

This is a developing story.