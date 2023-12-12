Alleged Target thieves caught with nearly $1,200 worth of stolen merchandise

(FOX40.COM) –Two women were arrested after they allegedly walked out of Target with nearly $1,200 worth of stolen merchandise.

Lathrop Police Department officers said they responded to a call about two women who entered Target on Monday and shoplifted $1,200 worth of clothing, video game systems, furniture, and more.

LPD said they located their vehicle and pulled them over. A subsequent search of the vehicle led to the discovery of the stolen Target merchandise. Both women were identified to be Oakland residents and arrested under suspicion of multiple felony charges. They were booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.

