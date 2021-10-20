Alleged theft, meth possession and fleeing: 18 charges filed between two people in Lewis County

Oct. 20—LOWVILLE — Two Lewis County residents racked up 18 theft, drug and resisting arrest charges between them after a spate of alleged burglaries.

Jesse E. Lee, 26, was charged by Lewis County sheriff's deputies with felony third-degree burglary, felony fourth-degree grand larceny, and eight misdemeanor charges including seventh-degree possession of methamphetamine, two counts of resisting arrest, three counts of second-degree using drug paraphernalia and two counts of fifth-degree possession of stolen property.

Rebecca Lynch, 27, was charged with felony third-degree burglary, felony fourth-degree grand larceny, and six misdemeanor charges including resisting arrest, seventh-degree possession of a controlled substance, two counts of second-degree using drug paraphernalia and two counts of fifth-degree possession of stolen property.

The charges were filed on Friday by the Lewis County Sheriff's Office as a result of "multiple charges for incidents that occurred on different dates," according to the office's news release.

The two became suspects in an early morning burglary on Oct. 11 at the Greig Store in the town of Greig, after which a search warrant was issued for the two camping tents where the pair were living, pitched in the yard of a town of Lyonsdale residence.

When the tents were searched later on the same day as the burglary, items that had been reported stolen from the store were allegedly found, as well as undescribed "drug paraphernalia."

The release said a number of items previously reported stolen in different incidents were also found in the search.

When sheriff's deputies and the state police attempted to arrest Ms. Lynch and Mr. Lee, they tried to escape authorities first by bicycle and then on foot; however they were both apprehended, arraigned, and released on their own recognizance.

On Feb. 3, Mr. Lee was also charged with possession of methamphetamine in the village of Lowville.