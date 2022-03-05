Alleged thefts from vehicles also result in drug charges

Mar. 4—Police on Thursday arrested two Decatur residents after an investigation concluded one had stolen items from vehicles bear the 1200 block of Mill Road Southeast, according to Decatur police.

Both suspects were also charged with drug crimes after a search of their residence.

Police identified Jordan Chadrick Godsey, 33, as a suspect in the thefts from vehicles after three citizens reported thefts on Sunday. A search warrant of his residence was was executed on Thursday.

Godsey and Kasey Daniell Bishop, 32, of Decatur, were located at the residence. During the search, officers located methamphetamine and property that was reported stolen from the vehicle break-ins, according to police.

Godsey was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, three counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and second-degree theft. He was transported to the Morgan County Jail and held in lieu of a $15,000 bond.

Bishop was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute. She was transported to Morgan County Jail and held in lieu of a $5,000 bond.

