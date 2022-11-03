Alleged thief caught taking tools from trailer in Whitefish

Nov. 3—A 38-year-old caught unloading tools from a utility trailer in Whitefish last month now faces felony theft and criminal possession of dangerous drugs charges in Flathead County District Court.

Whitefish Police officers arrested Jesse Arthur Horst after a River Lakes Parkway resident tipped off authorities to suspicious activity on the street about 10:07 p.m. on Oct. 30, court documents said. He remains in the county jail with bail set at $26,067 and is expected to appear in court for a Nov. 23 arraignment.

According to court documents, Horst told responding officers that he had permission to move tools from a parked trailer to his truck. Investigators, though, noticed damage to the trailer's locking mechanism. Contacting the owner of the trailer for confirmation, officers learned that Horst lacked permission to access the trailer, court documents said.

During the subsequent arrest, authorities allegedly found about four grams of what investigators deemed as methamphetamine on his body.

Officials put the value of the tools removed at more than $5,000, court documents said.

Documents filed in district court show that Horst just earned a deferred three-year sentence for felony theft on Sept. 15. He received credit for 23 days of time served and was ordered to pay $2,400 in restitution.

Theft is punishable by up to 10 years in state prison and a $50,000 fine. Criminal possession of dangerous drugs carries a maximum penalty of five years behind bars and a $5,000 fine.

