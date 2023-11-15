Alleged thief crashes car after shooting owner in Central District

Seattle detectives are investigating after a man was reportedly shot by a thief trying to steal his car in the Central District.

Police dispatch got a call saying a man was shot in the 800 block of Rainier Avenue South just before 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they found a 55-year-old man who had been shot in the arm.

According to reports, the victim had left his vehicle running when the thief got into the car. The man then tried to stop the suspect before being shot.

The suspect then drove a short distance before chasing the freshly stolen vehicle. He was then picked up in another vehicle before escaping.

The Seattle Fire Department took the victim to Harborview Medical Center who is in stable condition.

Police have recovered the stolen vehicle, however, the shooting suspect has not been caught.

If anyone has information, police ask that you contact the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.