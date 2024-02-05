Alleged thief dead after trying to steal gun from man, DeKalb County police say

A man is dead after wrestling with another man over a gun, DeKalb County officials say.

Police responded to The Terraces at Snapfinger condominiums in Decatur just after 10 p.m. Saturday to a person shot call.

When police arrived, they found a 19-year-old who had been shot. He died on the scene, according to police.

The initial investigation shows the suspect attempted to steal the other man’s gun, they both struggled over the gun before it went off, killing the suspect.

DeKalb County officials say they do not expect to file charges against the victim.

