Alleged thief nabs camera trying to catch him grave robbing in Wilmington, police say

Wilmington police are asking for public help locating a grave robber that investigators say they caught in the act.

Detectives placed the trail camera in Wildwood Cemetery to catch thieves allegedly stealing from gravesites. Although the camera caught a man in the act, police say there was no camera for them to retrieve after the fact.

The alleged thief made off with the spying camera but not before leaving some close-up shots for investigators to work with, Wilmington police say.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact Wilmington police at 978-658-5071 or email Detective Nally at pnally@wpd.org.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

