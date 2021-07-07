Alleged thieves hit San Francisco Neiman Marcus and then jumped into getaway cars, police said

San Francisco police are looking for a group of shoplifters caught on cellphone video Monday afternoon sprinting out of a Neiman Marcus store with thousands of dollars of items in tow.

The alleged thieves dashed out of the high-end department store in Union Square shortly before 6 p.m. lugging “several tens of thousands of dollars” in stolen merchandise, police said. They then hopped into getaway vehicles, said Michael Andraychak, a spokesman with San Francisco police.

“Officers arrived on scene and met with the victim who stated that multiple suspects entered the store, grabbed merchandise and fled the scene in multiple vehicles,” Andraychak said in an emailed statement. “During the incident the suspects damaged glass cases and other store property. … Our investigation involves analyzing videos and speaking with witnesses which include store employees and customers.”

No one had been arrested as of late Wednesday afternoon, police said.

A cellphone video shows multiple people sprinting out of the department store while carrying items. Most wore hoodies and face coverings. Some appeared to be wearing gloves.

A spokesperson for Neiman Marcus said in a statement Wednesday: “The safety and welfare of our associates and customers is our top priority and we’re relieved to report that no one was harmed in the incident. We’re cooperating with the San Francisco Police Department in their investigation.”

NBC affiliate KNTV, based in San Jose, reported that San Francisco police are working with other departments, including Palo Alto police, to see if there are any connections with Monday’s incident and other recent thefts in the Bay Area.

Over the past months in Palo Alto, more than $100,000 in handbags have been stolen from a Neiman Marcus and Louis Vuitton, in similar grab-and-go crimes in which the suspects also escaped in getaway vehicles, the news outlet reported.