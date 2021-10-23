Alleged threat prompts police presence at Saint Bernard

Oct. 22—MONTVILLE — A reported threat at Saint Bernard School prompted an early morning police presence Friday as officials investigated what turned out to be a dispute between students.

Head of School Don Macrino said rumors in a chat room about a threatened shooting were reported to the school at 5:30 a.m. He said his first response was to bring in Montville police, as officials sorted out "what was real and what was rumor."

"At the end of the investigation it was determined that, yes, indeed, one student threatened another in anger," he said. There were no weapons involved and no intent to carry out the threat, according to Macrino.

The investigation was concluded by 10:30 a.m., according to Macrino. He said the school will be deciding on disciplinary action within the next few days.

Montville Police Sgt. Matt Northrop said five officers responded to the school.