After alleged threats 'to kill' city staffer, Leezah Sun faces ethics panel. What to know

Democratic state Rep. Leezah Sun should not have told anyone she would “b----slap” another woman, or loosed a “stream” of profanities at officials in Tolleson’s City Hall, or interfered in a child custody case.

That much, her attorney has admitted.

But Sun, a first-time lawmaker now running for state Senate, and her attorney Garrick McFadden deny she did anything that should result in punishment by her peers in the state House of Representatives.

Sun’s fellow Democrats in the Legislature disagree. House Democratic leaders filed an ethics complaint against Sun last month, calling the allegations against her “very serious.”

The five-member House Ethics Committee is scheduled to hear her case at 9 a.m. Tuesday in an open meeting at the state Capitol. The public can also watch the hearing’s live stream. If she’s found responsible for violating a House rule banning lawmakers from committing “disorderly behavior,” Sun could face censure or expulsion.

It’s unclear when the committee, made up of three Republicans and two Democrats, will decide whether Sun broke any rules. The committee will eventually make its findings known to the full House, which may then do nothing or vote to censure or expel her. That won't happen before the Legislature begins its 2024 session on Jan. 8.

A censure requires a simple majority of the House’s 60 members; expulsion requires a two-thirds majority vote.

Sun plans to attend Tuesday’s hearing, McFadden told The Republic.

Allegations include threats, intimidation attempts, inpromperly wielding influence

Leezah Sun

She stands accused of using foul language and trying to intimidate Tolleson officials during an impromptu meeting in May over a freeway exit. They later filed an injunction against harassment against her in Maricopa County Superior Court, saying her behavior “seriously alarmed and disturbed” them.

At a Tucson conference a month later, a witness said she overheard Sun say about a Tolleson city lobbyist that she would throw the woman off a balcony “to kill her.” She later denied the death threat in an interview with The Republic, saying she said she would “b----slap” the woman. She acknowledged in the interview she sometimes used “violent words” as part of her “colorful language,” but didn’t mean anyone harm.

Other allegations in the ethics complaint include:

Trying to use her position as a lawmaker during a child custody exchange in which she wasn’t a party. She allegedly invoked the name of state Attorney General Kris Mayes, according to a court supervisor charged with making the exchange happen in a Dairy Queen parking lot. She denies she ever mentioned Mayes during the incident.

Trying to intimidate the Tolleson officials by sending Instagram friend requests to members of their families.

Besides the official complaint, Littleton Elementary School District governing board member Roger Freeman wrote a letter to the Ethics Committee in November accusing Sun of threatening his job during a meeting with her in December 2022. Freeman alleges she complained about the district’s board president, who she accused of disparaging Markus Ceniceros, a teen member of the Littleton board who had worked on her legislative campaign.

Freeman's letter, released under Arizona public records law by the state House, says Sun suggested she’d file an investigation against him with the Attorney General’s Office over the Ceniceros matter. State law allows lawmakers to challenge whether a county, city or town’s ordinance violates the state constitution. But it doesn’t apply to school districts.

Freeman wrote House Ethics Committee Chair Rep. Joseph Chaplik, R-Scottsdale, that Sun’s demeanor with him was “definitely an ethics issue” and he hoped Chaplik would give his letter “appropriate consideration.”

A rebuttal sent by McFadden to the committee last month downplayed the allegations and said they don’t “rise to the level” of violating the behavior rule for House members.

Hearing caps busy year for House Ethics panel

The House Ethics Committee already has had a busy year.

In 2023, its members reviewed complaints against Democratic Rep. Stephanie Stahl Hamilton, D-Tucson, and former Rep. Liz Harris, R-Queen Creek, ultimately finding that both women had committed disorderly behavior. The term that has no strict definition under House rules.

The House voted 46-13 in April to expel Harris for lying about disinformation she allowed an ally to present at a hearing.

In June, members voted 30-28 to censure Hamilton for repeatedly hiding two Bibles kept in the House lounge.

