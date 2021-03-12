Alleged victim in Lima rape trial takes the stand

Mar. 12—LIMA — Jurors in the trial of Terrez Carter for the second straight day heard testimony Thursday from a woman prosecutors say was raped by the Lima man.

The alleged victim who took the stand Thursday was, according to prosecutors, the victim of a 2015 kidnapping and rape incident at the hands of Carter. Similar to the testimony provided one day earlier by a different female who claimed Carter raped her in 2018, Thursday's witness called Carter "a good guy" and said she "still loves him."

The Lima News does not identify alleged victims of sexual crimes unless they specifically request to be named.

Jurors also viewed a videotape that reportedly depicted many of the acts that were alleged to have occurred during that 2015 incident. The courtroom was cleared of spectators and the media as jurors, attorneys and court staff alone watched what had previously been said to contain "graphic" sexual events between Carter and the alleged victim.

The woman told Lima Police Department Detective Steve Stechschulte in 2018 about the alleged rape that took place three years earlier only after learning that Carter had been implicated in the later rape. She testified Thursday that despite the 2105 incident she and Carter continued to be in a romantic relationship for nearly 12 more months.

"Do you love him to this day?" asked Assistant Prosecutor Rebecca King-Newman.

"Yeah, I think so," the woman replied. "I'm sorry he got himself in this situation."

Under cross-examination by defense attorney Dustin Blake, the alleged victim admitted she is heard on the video viewed by jurors objecting to being tape recorded, but does not say she object to participating in the sexual events that followed — anal, oral and vaginal sex.

She said she submitted to the acts not because they were consensual but because she feared for her life.

"I was afraid he (Carter) was going to hurt me. He had his gun out the whole time and I was scared," the woman testified.

When Blake said the tape did not depict any forced sexual activity, the woman replied, "It's hard to run a video camera and force someone to do anything at the same time."

Earlier testimony alleged that Carter placed his gun inside the woman's mouth and vaginal cavity during the course of the alleged rape that covered a span of three days.

Also testifying Thursday was Sara Tipton, a forensic scientist with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation. As an expert in the analysis of controlled substances, Tipton tested drugs taken by police from Carter's residence during the execution of a search warrant in April of 2018. She said the evidence submitted to her consisted of four baggies which held a total of approximately 45 grams of cocaine.

Carter, 48, is charged with a total of six counts of rape, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of possession of cocaine and three counts of having weapons under disability.

Testimony will continue Friday morning with Lima Police Department Detective Steve Stechschulte on the witness stand. He is the final witness for the state before the defense presents its case to jurors.