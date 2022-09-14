Alleged victim in Minersville arson refuses to proceed; all but one charge withdrawn

Sep. 14—PORT CARBON — Seven charges against a Minersville man charged with setting fire near a building on Aug. 5 were withdrawn Tuesday after the victim decided not to move forward with the case.

Minersville police Patrolman Michael Layton-Herron arrested Victor M. Moulier, 45, of 114 Westwood St. He was charged with one felony count each of arson and related offenses and causing or risking a catastrophe; four misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person; one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct; and a summary offense of public drunkenness.

Magisterial District Judge David A. Plachko approved the withdrawal of the felony and misdemeanor charges, while Moulier entered a guilty plea to the summary offense of public drunkenness.

Layton-Herron said he was called to 114 Westwood St. just before midnight for a report of a domestic incident; the third such call in a four-hour period involving an intoxicated Moulier, who allegedly set fire to items outside the home.

The woman living at the home reported that Moulier returned, asking for a cigarette. Moments later, the woman and three other residents smelled smoke and something burning, she said.

The woman reported that she left the home and found a towel burning at the front door. She quickly put out the fire.

According to Layton-Herron, the woman reported that she then went to the back of the house and found another fire: A floor mat against the rear screen door was ablaze.

The woman said she had to use a hose to extinguish flames on the mat and door, Layton-Herron said.

The officer said Moulier left the area and was seen by witnesses walking into a wooded area to the rear of the home.

There, Layton-Herron found Moulier extremely intoxicated.

Moulier is scheduled to appear for a status conference hearing Thursday in Schuylkill County Court on unrelated charges of burglary, criminal trespass, theft, receiving stolen property, corruption of minors and criminal mischief.

Moulier remains in Schuylkill County Prison, pending further court action.