Alleged white supremacist pedophile who groomed 12-year-old Fresno child dies in custody

Nathan Larson, an accused kidnapper and pedophile who was on trail for allegedly grooming a 12-year old Fresno girl, has died in custody.

According to the Eastern District of California U.S. Attorney’s Office, Larson died on Sept. 18. An order of dismissal in his case was filed on Oct. 11. The office had no further details on the death, Public Information Officer Lauren Horwood said in an email to The Bee on Monday.

While it is not yet clear when or why, it appears that Larson had been transferred from a federal facility on the Fresno area to a facility in Arizona, where he died. A website for the medical examiner in Maricopa County has Larson listed as dying on Sept. 18. The primary cause of death is pending, according to the site.

Larson was last seen in court in March, auguring to represent himself in a federal felony case that could have seen him serve life in prison if convicted. The 41-year-old was originally arrested in December 2020 at the Denver International Airport. He was attempting to take the 12-year-old Fresno girl to his home in Virginia where his plan was to sexually assault her and impregnate her when she turned 13, according to court records.

Larson allegedly had been grooming the girl online after he found her on a rape/kidnap fetish website he operated from his home in Virginia. Larson traveled to Fresno where he convinced the girl to sneak out of her house and arranged for a ride share company to take them to Fresno Yosemite International Airport before flying to Denver.

At the time of his arrest, then Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims described Larson as a “white supremacist and a well-known advocate for pedophilia.”

Prior to his arrest, Larson had been an accountant and congressional candidate in Virginia. In 2008, he served 14 months of a 16-month sentence in federal prison in for threatening to kill the president. At the time, George Bush was outgoing and Barack Obama was elected in November of that year.