Allegedly Drunk Law Student Tries Lecturing The Police

We’re not saying all lawyers are bad or incompetent, but this traffic stop bodycam footage from Albuquerque showing an allegedly intoxicated driver who’s also apparently a law student sure is revealing. Veronique, who’s all of 25, says she’s a third-year law student about to graduate but she seems to have learned little practical knowledge up to that point.

One thing that is nice about this traffic stop is Veronique doesn’t get hysterical or combative. She might not seem like the brightest crayon in the box, and we do hope that’s the alcohol at work and not how she always is, but she at least is reasonably compliant with the officer’s commands.

The best part is how Veronique states her belief that she can only be arrested under her consent because breath tests have to be willingly submitted. Does that make sense? We really hope this isn’t an indication of how she performs in coursework because otherwise we have a whole cadre of future attorneys who know nothing about the law.

Ultimately, Veronique blows a 0.16 BrAC at the police station, doubling the legal limit in New Mexico. She was charge with aggravated DWI. Keep in mind all this went down in January 2020, so it’s possible this girl is now a practicing attorney. Chew on that for a while.

We know when someone applies to their state bar to become an attorney they go through a thorough background check. Just how the bar looks on incidents like driving while intoxicated is something we’ve always wondered. But if Slipping Jimmy was able to get through that in New Mexico, perhaps Veronique will be just fine.

