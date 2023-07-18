Allegedly drunk motorist accused of flashing gun

Jul. 18—An allegedly drunk driver who flashed a gun at another motorist earlier this month faces multiple charges in Flathead County District Court.

Prosecutors brought Dell Thomas Russon, 55, up on a felony count of assault with a weapon and a misdemeanor driving under the influence charge following his July 3 arrest near Lilac Loop. He is expected to appear before Judge Heidi Ulbricht for his arraignment on July 20.

Authorities began searching for Russon about 8:39 p.m., according to court documents. A motorist heading north on U.S. 93 reported passing a vehicle swerving in the road. The other driver, according to the victim, followed him home and confronted him for tailgating.

The two began shouting and the man later identified as Russon pulled out a pistol.

"What now, [expletive]," Russon allegedly said as he lowered the gun at the victim.

Fearing for his life, the victim fled to his home and phoned authorities, court documents said.

Officers with the Kalispell Police Department responding to the parking lot where the confrontation occurred found a vehicle matching the victim's description of the armed man's ride, court documents said. They watched as a man approached the vehicle, hopped in and drove off. After following for a short while, officers pulled it over, identified Russon and took him into custody, according to court documents.

Russon allegedly told officers he was headed home from Bigfork when he spotted a car tailgating him. He pulled over to let it pass, but the other vehicle pulled in behind him before departing and heading for Lilac Loop. Headed to Lilac Loop as well, Russon allegedly said he had just parked when a man approached him aggressively and began yelling at him.

In response, Russon retrieved a handgun from his center console and showed it to the other man, he allegedly told officers.

During the conversation, officers reported smelling an odor of an alcoholic beverage on Russon and noted his slurred speech and flushed face, court documents said. Russon also allegedly admitted to downing five whiskey drinks over the course of the day.

Taken to the Kalispell Police Department for field sobriety tests, Russon allegedly showed signs of intoxication. A breath sample returned with a result of .146, court documents said.

A review of Russon's history showed prior driving under the influence convictions in 2008 and 2012, according to court documents.

If convicted of assault with a weapon, the most serious crime, Russon faces up to 20 years behind bars and a $50,000 fine.

News Editor Derrick Perkins can be reached at 758-4430 or dperkins@dailyinterlake.com.