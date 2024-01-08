Read the full story on The Backfire News

Allegedly Drunk Pharmacist Shortens The Alphabet

After observing a Nissan Altima allegedly drive in the oncoming lane of traffic and go 63 in a 40 mph zone, a Lambertville, New Jersey police officer pulled the car over. The driver, a woman all dolled up after going on a dinner cruise in New York City, claims to be a pharmacist and to have only consumed two glasses of wine earlier. Considering how she struggles with her ABCs, among other things, we have to wonder about both.

There are 26 letters in the English alphabet and reciting them is something a small child can do, usually by learning a catching old song. This woman, who apparently has more schooling than most, truncates it down to just a few letters, then hums the little song after realizing she can’t remember this most basic thing. She claims it’s all because “it’s been so long” since she last recited the alphabet. Interesting.

She doesn’t appear to do all that much better on other field sobriety tests. Police obviously aren’t impressed and already suspected she was drunk when they pulled her over. Unfortunately, a night of revelry ends in an arrest and long-term consequences.

Objectively, it’s better to stop these drivers before they cause an accident, potentially altering another life or even ending it. In our experience, most people grossly underestimate how much they’ve had to drink once they get started, then overestimate their ability to drive. It’s best to just let someone else who hasn’t been drinking get behind the wheel.

What’s truly interesting is that the woman’s parents are riding in the car and both appear to be sober. Why didn’t one of them volunteer to drive? We don’t know their entire situation, but it’s certainly odd considering their daughter seems quite inebriated.

