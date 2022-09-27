He allegedly flushed suspected drugs down the toilet. Authorities say they found the evidence anyway.

A New Haven man who was indicted on unlawful firearm possession and fentanyl distribution offenses Tuesday allegedly flushed suspected drugs down the toilet when investigators executed a search warrant there, according to federal authorities.

Teejay Johnson, 37, has been in custody since his federal arrest on April 21, appeared Monday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert A. Richardson in Hartford and pleaded not guilty to the charges, according to federal authorities.

Members of the New Haven Police Department Shooting Task Force and other agencies executed a state search warrant at Johnson’s residence in March and “Johnson was found coming out of the bathroom and suspected narcotics had been flushed down the toilet,” federal authorities said in a statement.

“Investigators collected samples of suspected narcotics from the bathroom, and found in other areas of the residence fentanyl and other suspected narcotics, suspected marijuana, more than $8,600 in cash, and a loaded .40 caliber handgun with an extended magazine and 16 rounds of ammunition,” the statement said.

Johnson’s criminal history includes state felony convictions for firearm and assault related offenses, according to federal authorities.

The indictment charges Johnson with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, according to federal authorities.

The case is being investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the New Haven Police Department, the statement said.