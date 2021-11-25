He allegedly stole a credit card and went to Lowe’s. Lacey police ask: Do you know him?

Lacey police are asking the public to help identify a man suspected of credit card theft.

On the afternoon of Sept. 27, the man allegedly used the stolen credit card at the Lowe’s store near Olympia at 4230 Martin Way E.

Police say he spent several hundred dollars and left the store in an older green Subaru Legacy that had a luggage rack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lacey police at 360-459-4333 or South Sound Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.