Allegedly threatening couple with knife earns man a felony charge

Dec. 5—A man accused of frightening a couple badly enough to barricade themselves in a Kalispell bedroom on Monday is now facing a felony assault with a weapon charge.

Flathead County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Benjamin John Harvey, 32, after responding to an East Evergreen Drive home for a report of an attempted stabbing, court documents said. He is expected to appear before Judge Danni Coffman on Jan. 18 for his arraignment.

When deputies arrived at the home, they could see Harvey through a window sitting in a chair clutching an object, court documents said. He subsequently answered the door with a multitool knife allegedly in his hand, the blade extended.

Deputies used less-than-lethal rounds on Harvey after he refused orders to drop the weapon, court documents said.

With Harvey down on the ground, the couple exited the bedroom where they had barricaded themselves. The male victim told deputies he believed Harvey planned to use the knife on him, prompting him and his girlfriend to flee for safety. He recounted holding the already locked door shut as Harvey damaged it while trying to get inside, court documents said.

Assault with a weapon is punishable by up to 20 years in Montana State Prison and a $50,000 fine.

News Editor Derrick Perkins can be reached at 758-4430 or dperkins@dailyinterlake.com.