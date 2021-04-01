- By GF Value





The stock of Alleghany (NYSE:Y, 30-year Financials) is believed to be modestly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $626.29 per share and the market cap of $8.8 billion, Alleghany stock appears to be modestly undervalued. GF Value for Alleghany is shown in the chart below.





Because Alleghany is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth, which averaged 14.3% over the past five years.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Alleghany has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.37, which is worse than 84% of the companies in Insurance industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Alleghany at 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Alleghany is poor. This is the debt and cash of Alleghany over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Alleghany has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $8.9 billion and earnings of $7.03 a share. Its operating margin is 0.00%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Insurance industry. Overall, the profitability of Alleghany is ranked 6 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Alleghany over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Alleghany is 14.3%, which ranks better than 81% of the companies in Insurance industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 19.8%, which ranks better than 79% of the companies in Insurance industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Alleghany's return on invested capital is 0.76, and its cost of capital is 5.08. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Alleghany is shown below:

Overall, Alleghany (NYSE:Y, 30-year Financials) stock appears to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 79% of the companies in Insurance industry. To learn more about Alleghany stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

