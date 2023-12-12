Allegheny County awarded $520K federal grant to make streets safer

On Monday, several lawmakers announced that Allegheny County is getting a federal grant to make streets safer.

Rep. Summer Lee, Rep. Chris Deluzio, Senator Bob Casey and Senator John Fetterman together announced the $520,000 in funding allocated from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Safe Streets and Roads for All grant. The funds go to the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission.

“The infrastructure law is making our roads safer for pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers alike,” Senator Casey said. “I was proud to advocate for funding to help the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission identify Allegheny County’s most dangerous roads in order to make them safer and save lives.”

The funds will be used by the SPC to develop a Vision Zero Safety Action Plan, which identifies areas of critical need.

“By developing a comprehensive Vision Zero Safety Action Plan, we are taking a huge step towards identifying and rectifying the most hazardous areas in our community. This initiative not only promises a safer today but also lays the groundwork for expanding these vital safety measures across Southwestern Pennsylvania, ensuring a more secure tomorrow for all our residents,” Rep. Lee said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Truck possibly stolen by escaped teens found, police still looking for gun that was inside vehicle Therese Rocco, first female assistant chief of Pittsburgh police, dies at 97 Krispy Kreme offering ‘Day of Dozens’ deal for 12/12 VIDEO: Woman dead after car goes over hillside, crashes into garage in Lincoln-Lemington DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts