Allegheny County, City of Pittsburgh creating team to protect domestic violence victims

Allegheny County and the City of Pittsburgh are taking action, creating a new team to better serve and protect victims of domestic violence.

“Every day in Allegheny County our 911 operators take 80 calls related to domestic violence,” said county executive Rich Fitzgerald.

Today, Fitzgerald and Pittsburgh mayor Ed Gainey announced the creation of the intimate partner violence reform leadership team. The team is made up of local leaders in the fields of criminal justice and community services.

Watch the above video for more information.

TRENDING NOW:

Report: PA GOP Senate candidate Kathy Barnette marched to Capitol alongside Proud Boys on Jan. 6 Westmoreland County Drug Trask Force makes major bust in Lower Burrell US to deploy troops to Somalia VIDEO: Officers carry 86-year-old man out of burning home in Findlay Township DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts