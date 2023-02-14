Allegheny County Controller’s Office employee facing child sex charges

Target 11 has confirmed that an employee of the Allegheny County Controller’s office has been arrested on child sex charges.

Cam Zmenkowski, who worked in the accounting department, is accused of engaging in sex acts with a 15 year old boy on multiple occasions.

Channel 11 is combing through the court paperwork to learn more about this breaking story. Tune in to Channel 11 News starting at 4 p.m. for the latest.

He’s also accused of sending the teenager at least 25 videos of him engaging in sex acts.

Zmenkowski is charged with indecent assault, indecent exposure, corruption of a minor and several other criminal charges.

According to Allegheny County Controller Corey O’Connnor, Zmenkowski was hired in August. O’Connor said he fired him immediately after learning of the allegations this morning.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

State trooper in stable condition after being ejected from motorcycle in crash near 40th St. Bridge Funeral for fallen McKeesport Police Officer Sean Sluganski to be held today 17-year-old boy shot, killed in Carrick identified VIDEO: Fraternal Order of Police holds private service for fallen McKeesport Officer Sean Sluganski DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts