Allegheny County Controller’s Office employee facing child sex charges appears in court

A former employee of the Allegheny County Controller’s office appeared in court for several counts of child sex charges.

Cam Zmenkowski was at the magistrate’s office in Sharpsburg for his preliminary hearing. A judge moved the case forward to Allegheny County Court.

Channel 11 found out Zmenkowski is facing even more charges tied to more teenage boys.

“He is very remorseful,” said Defense Attorney Michael Foglia.

Shortly after Zmenkowski was taken back to the Allegheny County Jail, his attorney, Michael Foglia, spoke to Channel 11 about this case. Foglia’s client is facing more than 40 charges tied to what he allegedly did to five teenage boys. The charges include indecent exposure, indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors, criminal solicitation, sexual abuse of children, possession of child porn and open lewdness.

“These are people he knew from the neighborhood,” said Foglia.

Back in February 2023, Target 11 confirmed Zmenkowski was arrested on child sex charges. He was immediately fired from the Allegheny County Controller’s Office where he worked in the accounting department.

According to the first criminal complaint filed, Zmenkowski admitted to sending more than 25 explicit videos and pictures of himself to a 15-year-old boy on SnapChat. He also admitted to meeting this teenager in a park and performing sex acts on him on at least ten different occasions. Four other boys are saying Zmenkowski sent them similar videos and pictures and touched them inappropriately. One of them was 13 years old at the time.

In an interview with a county detective, Zmenkowski said, “I’ve never been close with people my age.”

“He understands the seriousness of the situation,” said Foglia. “He is in jail. He is without bail, and he will probably stay in jail until the sentencing which may occur late this year.”

This case now moves from Sharpsburg to the Allegheny County Courthouse in Downtown Pittsburgh. Zmenkowski’s formal arraignment is scheduled for May 11. 2023.

