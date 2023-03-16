Allegheny County DA candidate’s campaign manager steps down after alleged drunk driving arrest

The campaign manager for Matt Dugan, who is running for Allegheny County district attorney, said on Twitter she is leaving the campaign after court documents show she was arrested for driving under the influence.

Nichole Remmert, 48, of Moon, was pulled over by Ohio Township police just after 3 a.m. Sunday after caller reported to 911 that a vehicle was driving north in the southbound lanes of Route 65 in Avalon, according to the complaint. Remmert told the officer who pulled her over she had been drinking, according to court documents, then failed several field sobriety tests. A breathalyzer test was positive, the officer said.

In addition to DUI, she is also facing several driving violations.

Channel 11 has reached out to Dugan’s campaign for comment.

