Allegheny County DA denies reports suggesting politics involved in criminal cases

Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala is emphatically denying a report that prosecutors are playing politics with criminal cases.

“I don’t know what you guys believe you know, but my guys are saying this is bulls***,” said Zappala.

During an impromptu news conference Friday morning, Zappala denied published reports suggesting that two of his prosecutors said they could not withdraw criminal charges in one case or make a plea deal in another case because of politics.

“No, absolutely not. Absolutely. That is very untrue,” said Zappala.

The report suggested that Zappala’s employees would not negotiate with public defenders because Zappala is facing a challenge from Chief Public Defender Matt Dugan.

Zappala repeatedly said that his employees are barred from engaging in politics.

“Nobody is permitted to engage in politics in this office as a county employee. If you engage in politics, you’re summarily dismissed,” said Zappala.

Zappala did confirm there was one incident involving a gun case.

He wouldn’t go into any detail, but said he spoke with the prosecutor and issued a verbal warning.

“It’s a personnel matter, which is you cannot engage in politics and you must follow the procedures. You go in there and you do your job. That’s all I asked of my people and that’s all they’ve done,” said Zappala.

Zappala’s opponent, Dugan, told our partners at TribLIVE.com he’s considering filing a complaint with the state attorney disciplinary board.

“This all comes from a lack of leadership, lack of training and lack of support for the attorneys there,” Dugan told the Tribune-Review.

But Zappala, who’s running for a seventh term, believes the accusations of politics are politically motivated.

“I don’t ask anybody to contribute to my campaign. I don’t ask anybody to get involved in my campaign. It’s been two decades that I’ve been in office, and this is the first time we’re having this conversation,” said Zappala, who suggested this was happening because he’s ahead in the polls.

Story continues

Channel 11 spoke with Dugan Friday evening, and he said he didn’t know he was that far behind in the polls.

“What’s not new is Zappala using his office for political gain, and retribution against anyone willing to challenge him, or question the practices of his office,” said Dugan.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Moon Township community mourns loss of high school senior after fatal crash on I-79 Children in back of car stolen in Ohio found in Washington County; Man taken into custody Alligator, over 150 snakes removed from Aliquippa home where man was found dead VIDEO: State police say they received report of possible wrong-way driver before crash on I-279 DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts