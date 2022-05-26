Allegheny County DA’s office to seek death penalty against suspect in New Year’s Eve triple homicide

The Allegheny County District Attorney’s office announced Thursday that the Commonwealth will seek the death penalty against the suspect in a triple homicide on New Year’s Eve in Homewood.

Ronald Steave, 30, was charged with three counts of criminal homicide in the murders of Nandi Fitzgerald and Tatiana Hill, as well as 12-year-old Denzel Nowlin.

Steave was also charged with one count of carrying a firearm without a license and one count of persons not to possess a firearm.

During Steave’s preliminary hearing, detectives said they discovered multiple videos of Steave with the victims right before they were shot and killed at the home.

When police discovered Steave’s car it had visible wipe-down marks on the driver-side door handle and multiple loaded magazines in a blue grocery bag.

Police say those magazines had Steave’s fingerprints on them.

Police ultimately tracked Steave down and took him into custody in late March.

He is set to go before a judge for his formal arraignment on May 27 at the Allegheny County Courthouse at 8 a.m.

