Allegheny County DA seeks death penalty against man accused of killing woman and their unborn child

The Allegheny County District Attorney will seek the death penalty against a man accused of killing a woman and their unborn child in September 2021, its office announced on Monday.

Isaac Smith is accused of shooting and killing Karli Short in McKeesport. Karli was also 17 weeks pregnant with Smith’s child when she was killed.

Karli is the daughter of former Penn State and NFL football player Brandon Short.

According to witness testimony, Karli invited Smith over to her home in McKeesport the night she was killed.

Karli’s uncle testified that he heard one gunshot. The next morning, detectives found her body and realized she was shot in the head.

Smith’s attorney argued that there wasn’t a motive for his client to kill Karli. Ultimately, the judge found that the Commonwealth had met its burden for the case to move forward.

Previous coverage: “There’s a killer on the loose”: Former NFL player remembers pregnant daughter killed in McKeesport

TOP STORIES:

Police on scene of fatal shooting in Carrick neighborhood Car dealership agrees to $10M settlement for allegedly charging Black clients more 1 person killed, 1 injured in car accident in Baldwin Borough VIDEO: Residents of Wilkinsburg apartment building left with no elevators, tenants frustrated DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts