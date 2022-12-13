Allegheny County daycare owner ordered to pay over $367,000 to IRS

An Allegheny County daycare owner was sentenced in federal court for failing to pay taxes to the Internal Revenue Service.

Rebecca Lynn Boyce, 44, owner of Cutie Patootie Daycare in Imperial, was sentenced to one day in prison followed by three years of supervised release, the first six months of which are to be served on home detention. She was also ordered to pay over $367,000 in restitution to the IRS on her conviction, according to the Department of Justice.

Boyce employed staff and withheld payroll taxes from their paychecks from 2006 to 2019, according to a report. In connection to a guilty plea, Boyce was required to pay over and account for payroll taxes to the IRS. According to the Department of Justice, she failed to do so from March 2015 to December 2018.

