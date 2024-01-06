Allegheny County deploys salt trucks amid first winter storm, warns of possibly slick roads

The Allegheny County Department of Public Works says salt trucks have been deployed amidst the first winter storm of the season.

Officials say 27 salt trucks were deployed to county-maintained roads when the snow started to fall and will stay out until the precipitation stops. Depending on the weather, additional trucks could be deployed.

It takes each truck an hour or two to complete routes, then another hour to return to a maintenance garage and reload with salt before restarting their route.

County officials warn there may be slick spots, especially on bridges, ramps and overpasses.

During the storm, drivers are encouraged to slow down, leave extra space between other vehicles, allow extra drive time and leave room for salt trucks to operate.

To report a snow or ice issue on a county-maintained road, call 911.

