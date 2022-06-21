Allegheny County detectives still investigating death of baby boy in hot car

There’s now an online obituary for 3-month-old Kayden Nguyen that says “he will be deeply missed, and will always be in his family’s hearts.”

The baby boy died last week, when he was left in a hot car for hours on one of the hottest days of the season.

Sources tell Channel 11 the baby was left in an Upper Saint Clair parking lot, outside of Envy Nail Spa. An employee at the salon told us it’s where the child’s father worked.

Tuesday, while we were at the salon, we saw county detectives with a temperature gun. They were aiming it a van that appeared to be the same vehicle that was at the home where police first responded the day the baby died.

Days after Kayden died, no one has been charged. County police say they are still waiting for the medical examiner’s report.

“The coroner’s report is vital because the commonwealth must make out its case. Part of making out their case is saying the manner of death. So, they need to present that to either a judge or a jury before they go to trial,” attorney Blaine Jones told Channel 11′s Gabriella DeLuca.

Local defense attorney Blaine Jones weighed in on the case as a legal analyst and thinks that charges are imminent.

“This is not a Murder 1 case. I don’t think anyone will argue that this was intentional. This isn’t a Murder 2 either because that’s a felony murder. So therefore, in my opinion, I think you’re looking at Murder 3, voluntary or involuntary manslaughter,” Jones said.

I asked a county spokesperson why it sometimes takes the medical examiner reports so long to process, and she said it depends on which tests or exams need to be done.

