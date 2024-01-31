Allegheny County district judge resigns amid accusations of misconduct

NORTH FAYETTE TWP. ― An Allegheny County district magistrate has resigned from his position after officials said there was "probable cause to file formal charges" for allegations of inappropriate contact with underaged boys.

On Tuesday evening, representatives for Gov. Josh Shapiro confirmed Anthony Saveikis has submitted his resignation from the role of judge for magisterial district 05-3-17, which covers Findlay and North Fayette townships among others in the communities near Pittsburgh International Airport. His resignation comes after Pennsylvania’s Court of Judicial Discipline filed an official complaint against him for alleged misconduct.

The judicial board began its investigation after receiving two accusations of misconduct against Saveikis, with the incidents reportedly occurring with separate victims in 2018 and 2022. The Allegheny County District Attorney's office did not file charges against Saveikis after either of the complaints were brought to its attention, but its investigation indicated county President Judge Kim Berkeley Clark did speak with the judge about the incidents.

The first incident allegedly happened inside an unidentified Imperial area restaurant in November 2018. While at the business, Saveikis is accused of grabbing the hand of a 17-year-old employee and asking him personal questions. The teenager also reported that Saveikis followed him into a closed freezer and touched him along his arm and back, which made the boy uncomfortable.

Police investigated this incident and later turned over their findings to the district attorney's office, but no charges were filed.

A second incident allegedly occurred in July 2022, when Saveikis was overseeing an underage-drinking case in his courtroom. As a part of his judgment, Saveikis ordered the teenager to do community service at McDonald Borough's annual McSummerfest festival. While working at the event, Saveikis reportedly would make visits to the fair to see the teenager.

After the boy completed his community service, he said Saveikis made multiple visits to his part-time job making offers to go out socially with the minor. Several text messages of this nature were also reportedly sent to the teenager before the case was dropped later that year.

During a third incident, Saveikis had ordered a 14-year-old boy charged with harassment to do community service work at the Findlay Township Fair, where he once again allegedly used the event to make contact with the minor. During this interaction, the judge is accused of taking the teenager to a nearby diner without his parents' permission, after which he returned to the festival and walked the teen around the event while inappropriately "touching him on his arms and shoulders."

Following this interaction, the incident was reported to the police and charges were once again recommended to the district attorney's office, but the office again declined to pursue the charges against Saveikis. In the complaint, Clark is described to have "strongly cautioned" Savekis about this type of behavior.

After reviewing the three incidents, the judicial conduct board determined there was enough probable cause to charge Saveikis before Pennsylvania’s Court of Judicial Discipline. As of Wednesday morning, no criminal charges had been filed against Saveikis in the incidents.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Allegheny County District Judge Anthony Saveikis resigns