Allegheny County employee accused of stealing thousands of dollars in taxpayer money from vault

An employee at the Allegheny County Treasurer’s Office is facing multiple felony charges. He’s accused of stealing thousands of dollars in cash from the vault.

According to a criminal complaint, Michael Joey O’Toole had been taking the money hundreds of dollars at a time over the course of a year.

O’Toole served as a supervisor and handled incoming cash deposits. The missing money was discovered during an audit about two weeks ago.

On Channel 11 News at 5 p.m., how police say O'Toole pulled the crime off.

