Allegheny County homicide detectives investigating after body found in Scott Township

Allegheny County homicide detectives are investigating after a body was found in Scott Township on Sunday.

According to Scott Township police chief Matthew Podsiadly, the body was found on Booth Way, which is located behind Dairy Queen.

There is no word on the identity of the body.

11 News has a crew actively working to learn more. Stay with us for more information.

