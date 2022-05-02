Allegheny County homicide units investigating fatal shooting in Wilkinsburg

Allegheny County Police homicide units are investigating a fatal shooting in Wilkinsburg.

According to police, County 911 was notified of shots fired in the 1400 block of Franklin Ave at 9:27 p.m. First responders found evidence of a shooting at the scene.

The victim, an adult male, was driven to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

There is no word on any potential suspects at this time.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

