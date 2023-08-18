Allegheny County Jail corrections officer arrested, suspended without pay

A corrections officer at the Allegheny County Jail is facing multiple charges after an investigation by internal affairs.

County officials announced the arrest of Scott Stawiarski, 31, on Friday.

According to a news release, investigators received information on June 17 from jail staff that an inmate was found to be in possession of contraband.

The inmate was charged for possessing the contraband and received jail sanctions for the alleged misconduct.

An internal investigation into the matter was launched. Investigators learned Stawiarski, who has been a corrections officer since 2017, submitted false reports that said he found the contraband in the inmate’s cell.

Stawiarski is charged with official oppression, false reports to law enforcement authorities and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

The charge relating to the contraband against the inmate has been withdrawn.

Stawiarski has been suspended without pay indefinitely, pending the outcome of the investigation.

