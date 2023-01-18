Allegheny County Jail inmate posts videos from inside cell potentially endangering alleged victim

An inmate facing rape charges at the Allegheny County Jail posted more than a dozen videos to YouTube, including one calling out his alleged victim and sharing her name and address.

Court documents say James Byrd is charged with raping an unconscious victim with whom he had a relationship.

On Channel 11 News at 5 p.m., we’re pressing jail leaders for answers on how this happened.

