Allegheny County judge pulls death penalty in Bellevue murder case in wake of Gov. Shapiro ban

Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Anthony Mariani issued an order Wednesday that the death penalty will not be considered in the murder case against DeAngelo Zieglar.

The judge issued the ruling based on Gov. Josh Shapiro’s statements that he will not sign any death warrants while he’s in office.

Channel 11′s Rick Earle is working this story and will have reaction tonight at 5 p.m. on Channel 11 News.

Zieglar is accused in the shooting death of a woman who had filed a protection from abuse order against him. Police said Zieglar shot and killed the woman while she was waiting for a bus in Bellevue in January of 2022.

In his ruling, the judge wrote, “this court concludes that it is patently unjust to compel members of the community of Allegheny County to endure the grueling and intrusive process and unreasonable invasion of privacy which occurs in “death-qualifying” any jury.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Alleged former drug kingpin paroled from prison, living in Fayette County Armstrong County couple dead in murder-suicide Strong to severe thunderstorms expected Wednesday evening; tornado risks possible in some areas VIDEO: ‘I don’t let anyone stop me’: 8-year-old girl inspires peers to join her wrestling team DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts