Allegheny County license to carry concealed permit office moves to new location in courthouse

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that the office responsible for issuing license to carry concealed firearms permits has moved to a new location at the courthouse.

According to a release, the office is still on the courtyard level of the courthouse but has switched sides. It can now be accessed through the Forbes Avenue archway entrance to the courtyard.

“My staff and I have put a good deal of effort into ensuring that the process to obtain a concealed carry permit is streamlined, efficient and convenient for everyone,” said Sheriff Kraus. “The new location is a much better and larger space, not only for my staff, but also for those wishing to get a new permit or renew an existing permit.”

For those that can’t make it to the courthouse during regular business hours, Kraus has scheduled a number of satellite permit events throughout the rest of the year. Click here for a list of dates and locations.

