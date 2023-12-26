Allegheny County lottery player will split $138K jackpot with 2 others

Three winning Pennsylvania Lottery Treasure Hunt tickets will split $138,000, including one in Allegheny County.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, the winning tickets were sold in Allegheny, Bradford and Montgomery counties. The Allegheny County winning ticket was sold at the Rite Aid at 1222 Brownsville Road in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood.

Each jackpot-winning ticket matched all five numbers drawn, 17-23-24-25-30, to win individual prizes of $46,186.50.

More than 46,100 other Treasure Hunt tickets won prizes in the drawing.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Treasure Hunt winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

