Allegheny County man accused of killing his mother in 2019 pleads guilty

A man accused of killing his mother has pleaded guilty to killing his mother in 2019, Allegheny County officials say.

33-year-old David Sumney was arrested in September 2019 and accused of murdering his mother, court documents show.

A sentencing hearing will be held Nov. 17.

Margaret Sumney was found dead inside her home in South Fayette while police were conducting a welfare check.

The medical examiner said blunt force trauma was the cause of Margaret Sumney’s death.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man accused of murdering mother inside home

David Sumney was identified as a suspect because officers said he had been staying with his mother around the time of her death.

Police found selfies of David Sumney covered in blood at the scene when they searched his phone.

When Sumney was taken into custody, police said he had his mother’s jewelry on him.

He was charged with criminal homicide, robbery, theft and abuse of a corpse.

