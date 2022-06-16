Allegheny County man to face trial for attempted criminal homicide

Gavel

NEW CASTLE – An Allegheny County man will face trial for charges of attempted criminal homicide and aggravated assault, regarding a reported shooting incident in the city.

Devon M. Rhone, 32, of Elizabeth Township, recently faced a preliminary hearing in New Castle, where his charges were held for court.

On Nov. 4, 2021, court papers state Rhone punched an individual and fired shots towards a laundromat, leading to a brief shootout at the scene.

