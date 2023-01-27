Allegheny County man facing 20 charges of possession of child pornography arrested

An Allegheny County man facing multiple charges of child pornography has been arrested.

Authorities received multiple CyberTips about a user with suspected videos of child pornography on their Snapchat account.

Snapchat provided police with four videos that all appeared to be child pornography.

Police used the IP address used to log in to Snapchat and the email address attached to the account to identify 25-year-old Matthew J. Morrow as a suspect.

Officers went to a house in Natrona Heights where Morrow was staying to execute a search warrant on Thursday.

Court documents say that officers found a phone containing more child pornography on it. Police took Morrow in for an interview and to issue a statement.

Morrow admitted to looking at child pornography on and off since he was 18 years old and that he looks for children between the ages of 13-15 but had seen children as young as toddlers depicted in child pornography, court documents say.

Officers found around 30 files of child pornography on a phone belonging to Morrow, all of which showed children under the age of 18.

Court documents say Morrow told police he was relieved he was caught and that he was hopeful he could get help and therapy.

Morrow is facing 20 counts of possession of child pornography.

