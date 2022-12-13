Allegheny County man jailed for allegedly making threats against DA, police on YouTube channel

An Allegheny County man was arrested for allegedly threatening District Attorney Stephen Zappala on his YouTube channel.

Joshua J. Thompson, 46, of Rosslyn Farms, was placed in the Allegheny County Jail and denied bond after police say he uploaded videos to YouTube in which he threatened to kill Zappala, another attorney and a police officer.

Thompson also allegedly uploaded videos explaining how to make bombs and place them in populated areas.

He is charged with terroristic threats and threats to use weapons of mass destruction. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for later this month.

